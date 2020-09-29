TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District is looking for substitute teachers, said district Superintendent Alan Hack at Monday night's board meeting. If you have a bachelor's degree, he said, there is a training session run by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit , in Milton.
The CSIU is offering free program focused on training individuals who do not currently hold a Pennsylvania teacher certificate. The next Guest Teacher training will be held on Oct. 8 and 9, 2020. To qualify as a guest teacher candidate, a participant must possess a bachelor's degree (in any area). Upon successful completion of the training, candidates are eligible to apply for a Type 06: Day-to-Day Substitute teacher emergency permit with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). The emergency permit allows guest teachers to work as substitute teachers in the participating school districts of the Central Susquehanna Regional Guest Teacher Consortium and also within CSIU educational programs.
Questions on the training can be directed to Sweta Butala (sbutala@csiu.org) or 570-523-1155 extension 2362. Go to www.csiu.org/jobs to apply. In addition, please submit a cover letter, Act 114-PDE FBI clearances and a college transcript conferring bachelor's degree completion. Apply by Oct. 1.
— RICK DANDES