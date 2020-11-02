TURBOTVILLE — Word that a high school student and a middle school staff member in the Warrior Run Area School District tested positive for COVID was made public respectively, on Friday and Sunday night, said Superintendent Alan Hack.
As a school district, Hack said Monday morning, "we are taking this matter seriously and doing what we can to ensure the health and safety of our students, employees, and greater community."
Students and staff may return to work per Department of Health (DOH) guidelines, he explained, "which generally means 10 days from the onset of symptoms, improvement of symptoms, and 24 hours fever free without fever-reducing medication.
The schools will remain open, he said. "We will continue to consult DOH and PDE when making a decision whether or not the closure of a building or the district is warranted.
The mitigation efforts in place in the district continue to limit exposure and contact as much as possible, he said. "Our responses to potential or confirmed cases continue to also serve as ways to reduce the transmission within our buildings. In order to mitigate spread, we must continue to act responsibly and follow health and safety protocols at all times."
Over this past weekend, the district was notified that a middle school staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
In consultation with the staff member and the Department of Health, no close contacts (within 6 feet for 15 minutes) were identified and required to quarantine.
"Targeted areas were cleaned and sanitized by the school's custodial staff," Hack said in an email sent to district residents and community members. "As a result of these efforts, the middle school will remain open."
He then implored parents to "please monitor your children for symptoms daily and remain vigilant as the virus continues to spread throughout our region."
Last Friday, the district received notification that a high school student tested positive for COVID-19.
Each case will be different, said Christine Lynn, RN, the Warrior Run High School nurse.
"In this particular case," Lynn said, "this student had not been in the building since Oct. 23, one week prior to testing positive."
After consulting with the state DOH, she said, it was determined that there had been no exposure to other students or staff therefore school could remain open.
Beyond the daily sanitization, an extra deep cleaning was provided prior to students being in the building.
After Friday's news, Hack sent out a note to parents and staff.
"We continue to stress three major items that help protect us as a school community — wearing face-covering, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, and following proper hygiene procedures," he said in a statement.
As cooler weather forces individuals inside, Hack noted, the recommendation is to avoid gatherings with individuals who are not immediate family members. "We also feel strongly that students and staff staying home when sick and the school isolating/removing symptomatic students and staff helps the entire school community stay healthy. This may result in more students excluded from school due to common illnesses, however, we remain committed to maintaining a continuity of learning during such exclusions and/or until such illnesses are diagnosed.
"We continue to be confident that our approach to providing education and services to our students is in the best interest of our community. We believe the mitigation efforts we have in place have prepared us to handle many unique situations thus far," Hack said.