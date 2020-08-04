TURBOTVILLE — This month's Act 34 Public Meeting on the Warrior Run School District's plan to build a $29 million new elementary school is the culmination of two-plus years of fact-finding, and the decision that the district's then two existing elementary school were too old and needed to be replaced by one modern facility.
The public meeting is 6 p.m., Aug. 24, in the Middle School library, said district Superintendent Alan Hack, on Monday, and will be available in person — with attendance in the room topped at 25 — or virtually.
The school will be built, ground up, on the high school-middle school campus, where the soccer field now is. A description of the project, including budgetary information, became available starting Monday through Hack's office. Public comments about the plan will be taken from now until 3 p.m., Aug. 24.
An Act 34 Public Meeting is a requirement by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to certify that the project cost "is below the threshold set by PDE," Hack said.
The board has struggled in the past few years over where to build the school or to not build it and instead repair the Watsontown and Turbotville elementary schools. "Several options were looked at," Hack said, "including making improvements at the Turbotville and Watsontown schools."
Following the conclusion of a feasibility study on the buildings, Hack explained, "a recommendation was made to consolidate our elementary schools in an attempt to address our aging facilities and bring all students onto the main campus."
The Turbotville Elementary School was built in 1936; the Watsontown Elementary School, in 1965.
The board voted two years ago to close Watsontown Elementary School, which officials said would save the district an estimated $728,500 a year. Students in kindergarten through third grade at the school now attend Turbotville Elementary and fourth-graders from both schools attend the middle school.
In Oct. 2019, the school board approved the schematic design of the new facility, Hack said. The lead architect on the project is Michael Bell, of Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects, Allentown.
"One of the challenges we faced as designers," Bell said on Monday, "was to meet the district's goal of having a building where learning happens throughout. And is not just confined to the classroom."
There will be several areas outside of the classroom for small groups to work, Bell said.
The new building will house approximately 800 Kindergarten-sixth grade students.
Some of the improvements students will see in the new facility, Hack said, include a "full-size gym, state-of-the-art media center, music suite, art, and STEM lab. Spaces will encourage 21st-century teaching and learning with flexible spaces designed for collaboration and innovation for small and large groups alike."
Besides the elementary school, Hack said, the plan includes a campus-wide stormwater management system, which will lead to the improvement of our athletic facilities, new softball and baseball fields and an updated stadium with an all-weather track and artificial turf.
Bidding out for the construction company is currently scheduled for late 2020-early 2021.
The proposed date of the groundbreaking is Spring 2021, with a target date for completion of the school in the 2022-2023 school year.
The pandemic could cause a change in the timeline, school board President Doug Whitmoyer said at last week's school board meeting.
"The situation is fluid," he told the board, as the new school was being discussed. "Things are changing all the time."