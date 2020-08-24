TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District personnel held a 35-minute Act 34 Hearing concerning a proposal for the construction of a new $28.8 million Elementary School, to be built on district-owned grounds.
The total maximum cost is estimated to be $41.9 million, and that includes construction, insurance fees, architects and engineers fees, furnishings, survey costs, and financing costs.
Pennsylvania's Act 34 of 1973 requires that a public hearing be held on all new construction and substantial additions. Due to the pandemic and the restriction of in-person attendees, the meeting was available to the public via the online platform Zoom.
In his introductory comments, District Superintendent Alan Hack described the threefold purpose of the meeting: "To describe the new Elementary School, to present estimated construction and total project cost, and to allow for public comments.
"This is not a debate," noted Michael Wiley, of the McCormick Law firm, of Williamsport. "The public can ask questions and those questions become part of the record, which the district board is then bound to consider."
Hack offered a timeline of the project from its inception in 2017 to the present, noting that there were 12 options considered — until the final choice was made to build a new Elementary School, from the ground up, where presently the soccer field is located.
Architect Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, Allentown, walked the public through renderings and architectural sketches of what the school's interior and exterior will look like.
Jaime Doyle, of Public Financial Management, advisors to the school district, said, "Our job is to assess the most cost-effective way for the district to pay for the proposed project. She noted that the best financing option for the district was a general obligation bond issue.
Bonds have already been issued in 2017, 2019, and 2020, she noted, "that will go towards the project."
Only two members of the public made comments in the hearing, both via Zoom.
Pamela Parker, of Delaware Township, remarked that the pandemic has had such a devastating effect on the local economy that perhaps this was not the time for a new brick-and-mortar school to be built.
The board is still accepting written comments from the public until Sept. 23. Those comments must in written form and delivered by mail or in-person to Hack. Emails do not count.
In the regularly scheduled school board meeting that followed the Act 34 Hearing, Hack noted that the new edicts issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education mandating that masks be worn all day, with sufficient breaks, would now become part of the Health and Safety Plan.