Warrior Run student shows leadership through volunteerism

TURBOTVILLE — The pandemic has just been another roadblock that Warrior Run High School senior Jessica Vognetz, 17, has had to hurdle in a busy schedule that includes volunteerism on projects at school and in Watsontown, where she lives.
Vognetz holds many different positions in the school: president of student council and president of Defender Pride — a group that stresses school spirit around the school, and that might include decorating competitions, posters and bulletin boards.
She is also a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society.
Given all that she does in school, and in the community, Vognetz noted that "there were more obstacles that we had to jump through during the pandemic, but I had a lot of support from students, teachers, and staff because most of us want to have an enjoyable year. So everyone was supportive and volunteering to help."
"Jessica does an amazing job with spreading school spirit, in the school and within the community," said Andrea Landis, Warrior Run High School assistant principal, on Monday. "She has done a number of fantastic things with the Defender Pride club. they created a birthday acknowledgment and every one of our students is recognized. They decorated our halls with Defender Pride. She has done an amazing job leading our student organizations."
Vognetz is a go-getter, Landis added. "Jessica will take any idea, run with it, and make it happen. No matter how small or how large an idea is."
Until this week Warrior Run had a policy of virtual learning on Mondays and in-person the rest of the week. On Monday, Vognetz remarked that it was "quite different to back at school, in person, on Monday. I had to set my alarm. But it feels good to be back and have some normality in our week."
A good portion of her volunteer work at school was online, "but since we were in school four days a week it was very nice to be hands-on," she said.
Currently, Defender Pride is finishing up with "gratitude cards," Vognetz said. "Every student in the building got a thank you note and we were able to send it to anyone in our building that includes cafeteria workers, bus drivers, staff members and we are planning to do a blood drive this Friday with the Red Cross in high school."
Volunteerism comes naturally to Jessica, as it's a part of her DNA. She comes from a family to whom volunteering is a way of life.
"I have an older sister who volunteered at the elementary school in the mornings," she said. "My older brother is also an Eagle Scout and so we've done a lot of volunteering in various projects."
My parents have always been involved in the community. Her mother is a special education teacher.
Besides in-school volunteering, she does a lot in Watsontown.
"I'm a member of the Watsontown United Methodist Church, attending the youth group there," she said.
She also volunteers at the vacation Bible school in the summer. In her free time, she volunteers at local food drives and with the Warrior Run Fire Department — they do a food drive in the winter and help with their fundraisers.
Vognetz has plans for college: She will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a major in early childhood education and special education. She wants to be a teacher.