WASHINGTONVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic may have ruined plans for the borough's 150th anniversary festival, but the day will not go unnoticed.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said the borough will mark the anniversary on Tuesday at 3 p.m. — 1500 hours — by ringing the bell at Delong Hall 15 times to mark the borough's 15 decades.
"We originally had a three-day festival scheduled, but that all got the kibosh with the coronavirus, obviously," Dombroski said. "We just came up with the idea (that) we just wanted to mark the anniversary."
Borough officials earlier this month postponed the anniversary celebration until government and health care officials say it is safe to hold it. The three-day festival was scheduled for this weekend.
The Pennsylvania legislature officially designated Washingtonville as a borough on April 28, 1870.