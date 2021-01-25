By Joe Slyvester
A winter storm beginning this evening might make roads a bit slick during the Tuesday morning commute.
Senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski of AccuWeather in State College said that only about 1 to 3 inches of snow should fall, but the precipitation may become mixed on Tuesday.
He said the snow could turn into sleet then rain later in the day Tuesday as temperatures rise to above freezing.
“The bulk of our snow will come Monday into Tuesday morning,” Pydynowski said. “After that it will be sleet or light rain as temperatures come up. For people who have to get up and go to work Tuesday morning, things could be slick.”
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be working to keep roads safe and passable, PennDOT spokeswoman Maggie Baker said. She said PennDOT has been preparing for the storm since the end of last week.
“We want to remind motorists that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling,” Baker said.
“With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.”
She added, “Motorists should leave plenty of space when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.”
Pydynowski said temperatures should be in the low to upper 20s when the storm begins but will slowly rise to about 35 by Tuesday afternoon. He said the precipitation should be light by early Tuesday night.
“There may be freezing drizzle, lingering light precipitation before things finally dry out Tuesday night,” the forecaster said.
Temperatures will drop again to the upper 20s by Tuesday night, he said.
“If there are wet areas or slushy areas, certainly there’s a possibility for that to refreeze,” Pydynowski said.
Temperatures will return to the upper 30s on Wednesday but drop down into the teens on Thursday and Friday nights.
He said a storm forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday should stay to the south of the Valley counties.
“I think it’s going to miss us,” he said.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com, according to PennDOT. The site provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.