Pennsylvania American Water this week filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to adjust its water and wastewater rates over a two-year period following an extensive review of the investment needed to ensure continued safe and reliable water and wastewater service.
The request includes revenue increases totaling $138.6 million over two years: $92.4 million in 2021, and $46.2 million in 2022. Between 2019 and 2022, the company will have invested $1.64 billion in infrastructure upgrades, including $6.6 million in this local service area.
"While there is never a good time to request a rate increase, we are sensitive to the hardships the COVID-19 pandemic is causing for residents and businesses," said Susan Turcmanovich, local spokesperson of Pennsylvania American Water. "This rate request is in no way related to the pandemic and is entirely based on our need to continue ongoing infrastructure improvements."
If the company’s proposed rates are approved as requested, the monthly water bill for the average residential customer using 3,458 gallons per month would increase from the current charge of $57.85 to $65.91 in year one and $69.73 in year two. The average monthly residential sewer bill would increase from $60.42 to $71.97 in year one and $76.85 in year two.
The company has been extensively evaluating its future investment needs since long before the pandemic began, and any new rates will not take effect until early 2021, said Turcmanovich.
"We understand and wish to be responsive to the current environment caused by the pandemic, but we also remain focused on meeting the future needs of our customers through sound infrastructure and public health protection," she said.
Pennsylvania American Water serves Milton System, Delaware Township, East Chillisquaque Township, Milton Borough, Northumberland Borough, Point Township, Turbot Township, Upper Augusta Township, Watsontown Borough, West Chillisquaque Township, Buffalo Township, East Buffalo Township, Gregg Township, Kelly Township, Lewisburg Borough, White Deer Township, McEwensville System, McEwensville Borough, Delaware Township, Turbotville System, Turbotville Borough and Lewis Township.
Pennsylvania American Water completed several upgrades at treatment facilities, including chemical system upgrades, valve replacements, and treatment analyzer replacements. The treatment facilities include Milton Water Treatment Plant; White Deer Creek Water Treatment Plant; McEwensville Water Treatment Plant; McEwensville Wastewater Treatment Plant; Turbotville Water Treatment Plant and Turbotville Wastewater Treatment Plant, said Turcmanovich.
Additionally, the following main replacement projects over the past few years were completed: In Point Township, nearly 3,200 feet of new 8- and 12-inch pipe was installed along Cannery Road, Franklin Street, Terrace Street, Leed Street and Penn Street; in Northumberland, more than 700-feet of new 12-inch pipe along Orange Street was replaced; in Lewisburg, more than 2100 feet of new 8-inch pipe along St. Paul Street was replaced; and in White Deer Township, more than 6,500 feet of new 20-inch ductile iron pipe along White Deer Pike was installed.
Two pipe replacement projects and a booster pump station replacement are currently underway in Milton, Watsontown and Turbot Township. In Watsontown; approximately 2,000 feet of new 6- and 8-inch pipe along East 11th and Brookside streets is being installed. In Turbot Township, nearly 3,500 feet of new 6- and 8-inch pipe along Pine, Aucker and Montour streets is being installed. In Milton, a booster pump station along South Front Street is being replaced.
Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water, said these infrastructure investments help ensure continued water quality, service reliability and fire protection for the more than 2.4 million people in 400 communities. "The investments are critical to the public’s health and safety, but they also support the economic health of the communities by supporting more than 25,000 jobs across the state and region," he said.
Pennsylvania American Water’s rates are based on the actual cost of providing water and wastewater service. To help mitigate the impact to customers, the company works to control costs and operate efficiently and offers bill assistance and payment arrangements to customers who need them. Through its H2O Help to Others Program, the company provides financial assistance to low-income customers who qualify, including emergency grants, bill discounts and water-saving devices and education.
For more information on the company’s rate proposal and to find out what actions customers may take, call customer service at 1-800-565-7292 or visit pennsylvaniaamwater.com and select “Your Water and Wastewater Rates” under the Customer Service menu.