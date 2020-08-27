LEWISBURG — A water main break near the GreenSpace Center in Lewisburg has shut down the facility, including the Lewisburg Children's Museum and the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority's gymnastics program.
Officials at both the museum and BVRA said the break won't be fully repaired until next week. There is no water at the site, which is the former Lewisburg Area High School.
Earlier Thursday, museum officials announced the facility would be closed for the second day in a row. Officials said the break is worse than expected and the facility will be shut down until at least Sept. 1. Museum officials made the announcement via social media and through an email alert on Wednesday and resent the alert Thursday morning.
All programs at the BVRA Gymnastics Center are on hold until Sept. 2.
Also housed at the GreenSpace Center, according to its website, are Pivot Physical Therapy, RiverStage Community Theatre and Strictly Ballet.