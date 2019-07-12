Despite a brief rain shower and ominous clouds overhead, more than 250 people turned out to the Oppenheimer Playground in Sunbury on Thursday evening for the Sunbury Celebration kickoff event.
Sue Johnson, of Sunbury, brought her grandson, Jack, 1, for the first time.
“As soon as we got here he went straight for the water," Johnson said, "and he’s not usually like this in water and he really really likes this.”
The jets of water were the main attraction Thursday evening, with kids zipping in and out of them while some parents took the opportunity to cool off a bit as well.
“We enjoy doing it, we absolutely love it, the business support has been tremendous,” said Ron Pratt, Sunbury director of pools and playgrounds.
Kristi Swigart, Sunbury, and her family were at the event for the third time.
“It’s family quality time," Swigart said. "It’s not overly crowded, they always have a good auction and the kids have a blast.”
“I think the weather is keeping people away,” said Pratt, “but the crowd that’s here, everyone seems to be enjoying themselves and having fun and the activities are flowing. Those who aren’t here, we’ve got (tomorrow night), Saturday and Sunday.”
The Sunbury Celebration continues today with free swimming, from 7 to 9:15 p.m. at the Sunbury Community Pool, 1200 Memorial Drive. There will be free hot dogs, while supplies last and live music by Eighty6.
During Saturday's daylong event, there will be a youth baseball tournament, games and craft and food vendors beginning at 9 a.m.
The day ends with a fireworks display by Zambelli's at the David L. Persing Recreation Complex on North 4th Street. Musicians Memory Lane will perform beginning at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the celebration's final event is a Soap Box Derby, beginning at 11 a.m. on the Market Street Hill.