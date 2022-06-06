HERNDON — A $1.5 million Community Development Program grant from SEDA-Council of Government was awarded to Herndon and Jackson Township in Northumberland County to upgrade its water system.
The $1,518,812 grant will benefit the current water treatment system, which consists of four wells, a collection basin, reservoir, water treatment facilities, 9,400 lineal feet of cast-iron water main along Route 147, and approximately 1,400 lineal feet of water distribution piping. Several counties received Community Block Grant Development (CDBG) competitive and Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding.
The cast iron main line that runs from the reservoir and the main water line were part of the original water treatment system constructed in the late 1930s. The main water line will also likely not withstand right-of-way road construction that is slated for 2024. Upgrades will help the system’s 213 users, who have experienced disruptions due to breaks in the aged water lines.
“To receive one CDBG competitive grant in a year is an accomplishment, but to receive 4 is a major win for the residents of Renovo, South Renovo, Herndon Borough, Jackson Township, Aaronsburg and McAlisterville. Special thanks go to Kristin McLaughlin, Linda Sterling, Mitzi Gallagher-Long, and Heather Weisen for the phenomenal partnerships they’ve built with our counties and communities. I would also like to thank all of the legislators and county commissioners for their help, they were integral to each project’s success,” said Tyler Dombroski, director of the SEDA-COG Community Development Program.
According to Gov. Tom Wolf’s press release, “CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment.”