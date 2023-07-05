WATSONTOWN — The annual Watsontown Fourth of July Car Show brought an array of rare and unique cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles to the borough’s memorial park Tuesday.
Dan Jordan, from State College, brought his 1971 Plymouth GTX to the event. “It’s my first time here, but it’s been great,” he said. “I try to get out every weekend and drive the car around. I love going to different shows.”
The show ranked cars in unique categories including “Best Vehicle for a Cross Country Road Trip,” “Best in Testosterone,” “Truck You Would See in a Movie,” “Most Patriotic” and more.
The event also offered games, car culture trivia, food and craft vendors and door prizes. Festively dressed alpacas, from Country Vale Alpacas, got plenty of attention.
At around 10 a.m., a parade ran through the town, near the park. The lineup included many antique tractors, local businesses, fire companies and more.
Another driver, Tom Stull, from Mifflin, said he had been to the Watsontown event several times, and enjoyed bringing his 1964 Chevy Chevelle to the shows.
“I’ve had the car for eight years,” Stull said as he wiped blades of grass off the wheels. “During those years, I have put in a ton of time fixing it up.”
One unique vehicle on display at the annual event was a 1942 GMC 2.5 ton S.W.B. cargo truck.
Marv Cooper, from Avis, said he got the truck out of a junkyard in 1984 and worked on it for four years until he had it on the road in 1988.
“I made pretty good time getting here this morning,” he said. “I ran about 45.”
The borough continued celebrating into the end of the day with a celebration in the park including a cornhole tournament in the afternoon, entertainment by Rapid Run in the evening and fireworks at night.