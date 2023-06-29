WATSONTOWN — A two-alarm fire destroyed a home early Thursday morning at 348 Clemens Road in Watsontown, Delaware Township.
The home is owned by Bruce Rearick, "but no one was home at the time of the blaze," said Warrior Run Fire Department Chief Doug Funk, Thursday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Funk said.
The first call was at 6:25 a.m. "When we first arrived, there was heavy smoke coming out of all of the windows as well as the eaves. There was evidence of a prior explosion in the house. We think it might have started in the basement," he added.
As soon as Funk got on the scene he went to a full second alarm, which brought fire departments from Milton, White Deer Township, Turbot Township, Lewisburg, Washington Township out of Lycoming County, Montgomery and Muncy Area.
"It was a deep seeded, very hot, smoky fire and all of the departments worked extremely well together," Funk said.
It took firefighters about half an hour to 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
Funk did not think the house was salvageable.