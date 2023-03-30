WATSONTOWN — Ernest Reynolds III is in custody after a more than a month on the loose, according to Watsontown Police.
Watstontown Police made the announcement on Thursday via its Facebook page but did not release details of his capture.
Reynolds, 36, of Watsontown, had an arrest warrant issued for him on Feb. 8 in relation to an endangering the welfare of children case that left a 6-month-old child in critical condition.
Reynolds is charged with the felony endangering the welfare of children stemming from an infant child abuse investigation that began on Jan. 26, according to Watsontown Police.
The mother of the child, Amanda Parker, 25, of Elm Street, was also charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and was arrested and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 after appearing before Milton District Judge Michael Diehl earlier this week.
Police said she and Reynolds failed to seek medical care following an incident last month.
Watsontown police say they received a call from Northumberland County Children and Youth officials about a possible child abuse case on Jan. 26 involving a six-month-old child, police said.
County officials said they received a call from Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, explaining they had the child at the hospital in critical condition who needed to be taken by medical helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for treatment.
Reynolds is incarcerated at the state correctional facility at Smithfield, police said.
Reynolds will appear before Diehl at a later date.