NEW COLUMBIA — A state trooper used force to take a Watsontown man into custody Monday in White Deer Township, Union County, after he was allegedly behaving suspiciously in a residential front yard and provided false identification to police.
Trooper Tyler Watson, state police at Milton, charged Jason Ranck, 41, with misdemeanor counts of false report, resisting arrest, false identification and disorderly conduct.
According to arrest papers, a concerned caller reported Ranck was standing in a yard on Pleasant View Road for about a week and wasn’t believed to be a resident of the immediate area. Watson confronted Ranck at about 11:35 a.m., who allegedly provided a false name, address and birthdate, arrest papers state.
Among Ranck’s claims was that he was attempting to get a Wi-Fi signal on his cell phone and that he lived at the residence, police said.
Watson confirmed the false identity and while attempting to place Ranck in handcuffs, was met with resistance by Ranck, arrest papers state. Watson struggled to handcuff Ranck before taking him in custody and placing him in a police cruiser, inside which Ranck continued to shout and behave disorderly, according to arrest papers.
A summons was issued Friday for Ranck to appear before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1.