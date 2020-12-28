WATSONTOWN — Residents and staff of the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation facility will begin getting Pfizer’s anti-COVID vaccine today, said an attorney representing the Bedrock Care Group, owner of both the Watsontown home and Milton Nursing Rehabilitation Center.
As for the Millton Center, said Steven Weiner, of the Kaufman, Borgeest, and Ryan law firm, “My understanding is that vaccinations for residents and staff at Milton will commence on Jan. 6, 2021. The vaccine administration is in coordination with CVS Omnicare.”
Overall, at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehab facility, Weiner reported “several favorable recent developments.”
There have not been any new COVID positive residents since Dec. 8, Weiner said.
Although several staff also tested positive following the outbreak and were unable to work for certain periods of time, he said, “our staff as a whole continued to work effectively and efficiently throughout, supporting the needs of our residents and each other, and at the same time, able to maintain required staffing levels.”
The PA Department of Health conducted three regulatory oversight inspections in December, the most recent on Dec. 23, all of which were deficiency free.
“We are also pleased to report that as of Dec. 30, Watsontown will no longer have any residents in Red Zone isolation,” Weiner said.
Watsontown continues to collaborate with its clinical partners, Weiner continued. Those residents who met criteria, received monoclonal antibody infusion therapy in conjunction with the Geisinger Mobile Paramedic Unit.
As of Sunday evening, 95 of the 125 residents in the facility have tested positive for COVID over the course of the pandemic, Watsontown Rehab Administrator Melissa Polito said. No tests are currently pending. Seventy-three residents that tested positive have sucessfully recovered; 66 staff members that previously tested positive were quarantined, and of those, 52 have returned to work.
At the Milton Nursing Rehab Center, with a total occupancy of 138, no current resident in the facility has tested positive for COVID. Previously, 62 residents tested positive, all of whom have recovered.
One Milton staff member has tested positive, and is quarantined.
At Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Danville, one staff member has currently tested positive for COVID and there are no current resident positives. Over the course of the pandemic, 71 residents did test positive.