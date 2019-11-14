WATSONTOWN — A Lock Haven man who was where he shouldn't have been is facing criminal trespass charges, according to Watsontown police.
Police arrested Ryan Williams, 33, stemming from an incident that occurred on Monday at 11:16 a.m. along West 9th Street in the borough. Williams gained access to an apartment that he was unauthorized to enter, police said. Williams was charged with a felony count of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass (defiant trespass).
Williams was video arraigned by District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton. Diehl set bail at $40,000 and Williams was committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail. Williams also was held on a probation detainer.