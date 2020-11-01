Two national weather services said on Sunday that on Election Day Tuesday, temperatures should be moderate, with the air clear, crisp and cool.
Early morning, at daybreak Tuesday will be chilly, "in the 30s," said meteorologist Dave Bowers, of AccuWeather State College.
"But it's going to be a good day, Election Day and not only for us here in Central Pennsylvania," Bowers added. "Ninety-five percent of the country is going to be dry. In the middle of the nation, it will be unseasonably mild, but here it is going to be a chilly day."
"There will be partly cloudy skies," added Amanda Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, which is based in State College.
Temperatures by afternoon will rise to the upper 40s, mid-50s, said Wagner.
Neither Wagner nor Bowers indicated any inclement weather on the horizon for Tuesday.
"It should be a good day to go out and vote," Bowers said. "There will be some light wind, nothing that should cause any problems."