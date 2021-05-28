Midd-West has moved its graduation ceremonies indoors tonight because of expected rain throughout the day today, while neighboring Selinsgrove Area School District will hold an outdoor ceremony at some point this weekend.
Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the district wants to hold an outdoor commencement address so graduates and their families can do so without any restrictions in place.
Meadowbrook Christian School will also hold its graduation this evening. They are the only three schools holding ceremonies tonight in the Valley.
More than an inch of rain is forecast for Snyder County today, including three-quarters of an inch in the evening according to AccuWeather.
Midd-West School District decided on Wednesday to move this evening’s 7:30 p.m. graduation ceremony to the middle school gymnasium in Middleburg due to inclement weather.
Superintendent Rick Musselman said the decision has upset some people, but administrators decided due to the rainy weather forecast throughout the weekend and the holiday they didn’t want to “string it out.”
The cafeteria will be opened up to allow as many people as possible to attend and watch the ceremony, he said.
Jankowski said the district is working on three possible times, all outdoors at Harold L. Bolig Memorial. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight. If the weather pushes it back, it would move to 7 p.m. Saturday, then 2 p.m. Sunday. Parents will be alerted Friday afternoon about the status of tonight’s graduation.
Jankowski said there is a “desire to deliver a graduation experience for its students and families that is without restriction. While weather may play a role in when the graduation ceremony occurs, we are confident the personal satisfaction of students, families, and friends will persevere to make it an event which everyone will remember and be proud of for years to come.”
There is also the possibility of delaying the ceremony later than its scheduled start time, Jankowski said.
”We are placing an emphasis on having it on Friday evening, if possible,” he said. “In the afternoon hours when local radar is more likely to be efficiently determined, we will decide on the feasibility of each of our options available to us. The potential exists to delay within the same day as well. We are aware that pushing the graduation date back due to weather has a domino effect on people’s plans. We are doing our best to evaluate our most opportune time to celebrate our students’ accomplishments.”
Reporters Marcia Moore and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.