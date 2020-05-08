Penn State Extension is hosting a free webinar, Ag Profitability: Farm Financial Management, Cow-Calf Beef Production on May 19, from 7-8:15 pm. The webinar will be held via PSU Zoom and is open to all who are interested.
This webinar is designed to help beef producers better understand the business side of the operation including income statement, production costs and cashflow. The webinar is led by Penn State Educators with both direct and academic experience. The goal of the webinar is to empower producers with access to financial and business knowledge to make informed production and financial decisions regarding income and expenses. This session includes using vertical analysis to record and evaluate income and expenses and use cashflow projections as decision drivers.
Register at https://extension.psu.edu/ag-profitability-series-farm-financial-management-for-beef-cow-calf-producers by May 19.