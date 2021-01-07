LEWISBURG — Union County residents who get drinking water from a private well, spring or cistern are invited to register for a live no-cost webinar by the Penn State Extension about proper management of private water supplies.
The webinar will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Information will include how to collect and return a water sample for testing. After the webinar, eligible households will be mailed a no-cost water test kit with a pre-paid UPS shipping label to return the kit.
Individual water samples will be analyzed by the Penn State lab for numerous drinking water parameters including total coliform bacteria, E. coli bacteria, pH, total dissolved solids, alkalinity, hardness, corrosivity, nitrate, arsenic, copper, and lead. Participation in the live webinar is required to receive a no-cost water test kit. An optional follow-up webinar will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 to discuss the water test findings and answer questions.
The testing is for private water supplies that are actively being used for drinking water in a Union County-located household or rental unit. Camps or seasonal households that are not continuously used are not eligible for this program. Homes using a public or municipal drinking water supply also are not eligible for this program. The commercial value of this no-cost water testing would be $135. Testing is limited to 45 eligible households.
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/private-well-water-testing-program-in-union-county or call 1-877-345-0691. Phone registrations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Deadline to register online is midnight, Jan.12.
