LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission is considering updating its website.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, Police Chief Paul Yost presented a proposal from Cup O Code, a marketing and website business in Northumberland, to revamp the police department's website.
It would cost $3,000 to redesign the website and an additional $750 for photography services and $1,500 for videography services. It would cost $1,000 a year for Cup O Code to host the website on its servers, Yost reported.
Commission members asked for Yost to seek other options before committing to Cup O Code.