WILLIAMSPORT — Wednesday Worship with The Substitutes will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Antlers On The Water, 610 Antlers Lane, Williamsport. Mark Alexander and Fred Lawrence make up the all request-driven acoustical duo known as "The Substitutes."
Alexander is a fifth-grade school teacher from Mifflinburg Area School District, and Lawrence is a kindergarten teacher from the Midd-West School District. While The Substitutes typically take song requests, playing anything from George Jones to Morgan Wallen, and James Taylor to Pearl Jam and beyond, this Wednesday Worship evening at Antlers On The Water will be quite different.
This is the first ever debut of Wednesday Night Worship and features dinner followed by drinks and relaxing, meditational Christian music.
All money received in the Wednesday night tip jar will be taken as a special love offering to benefit 15 of Alexander's students calling themselves "Hoping Hands." These students are hoping to raise $5,000 by the end of the school year to donate to Kelsey's Dream, helping children with cancer.
Reservations can be made for groups of eight or more. Otherwise, it's first come first serve. More information can be found on Facebook.