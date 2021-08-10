MILLMONT — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.”
Families in need receive an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. The church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg on PA Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
For more information, email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com, or visit the church’s Facebook page.