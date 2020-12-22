Gas prices across the Valley held steady this week, at $2.51 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, released on Monday.
Last year this week, the price per gallon was $2.74. By Valley municipality, the gas prices this week are as follows: Elysburg, $2.65, Lewisburg, $2.31, Mifflinburg, $2.44, Milton, $2.59, Mount Carmel, $2.50, Selinsgrove, $2.52, Shamokin, $2.54, and Sunbury, $2.53.
Pump prices across the country are rising as the end of 2020 approaches, the AAA Report said. Since Monday, the national gas price average has jumped six cents to $2.22. While not the most expensive price of the year, this is the highest national average since mid-September. Today’s national average is 11 cents more expensive than last month, but 33 cents cheaper than last year.
— RICK DANDES