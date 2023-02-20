SELINSGROVE — Weikel Busing of Selinsgrove has donated $3,400 to support a new comfort station at Everyone's Playground in East Snyder Park.
The ADA-compliant comfort station will accommodate two individuals in separate spaces, with electronic changing stations for both children and adults, specialized soap and sanitized hand washing sinks, hand dryers and refrigerated water bottle fillers.
"Our fundraising goal is $125,000 and this gift from Weikel Bussing helps push us closer to that objective as we prepare to solicit construction bids and plan for the ground breaking as soon as possible," said Gary Sojka, honorary chair of the Everyone’s Playground Advisory Council.
"Everyone’s Playground is one of our priority charities," said Weikel Busing President Lisa Weikel. "We are especially committed to helping those with special needs, other challenging cognitive and physical disabilities, and we hope our example will inspire others to also financially support Everyone’s Playground."
Contributions may be made through the Everyone’s Playground GoFundMe page or by mailing donations to 71 Peach Tree Road, Selinsgrove, PA, 17870.