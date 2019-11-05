SUNBURY – Weis Markets and its associates raised more than $343,000 for more than 150 community hunger-relief organizations as part of its 12th annual Fight Hunger campaign.
“We are proud of our customers and associates for collaborating to fight hunger in the communities we serve,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ vice president of advertising and marketing. “Over the past 12 years, our customers have responded to the issue of food insecurity in their communities with tremendous generosity, donating nearly $3 million. We remain committed to fighting hunger year-round in partnership with local hunger-relief organizations and will continue to complement our customers’ generosity with donations of our own.”
The Weis Fight Hunger program, which ran from Aug. 29 to Oct. 2, allowed customers to donate using $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers or by rounding up at checkout to help food-insecure families in their communities. Customers also donated shelf stable items such as canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, apple sauce or soup by simply adding these items to their cart throughout their trip and then placing them in donation bins at checkout.
The campaign benefits local food banks and pantries throughout the company’s seven-state market area. Regional food banks, which help coordinate local pickups, also participate in the program. They include the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Harrisburg and Williamsport.
— JOE SYLVESTER