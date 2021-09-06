I enjoy being On the Scene for the Weis Center’s kick-off concert marking their new season. This year was no exception.
The concert, held on the plaza outside of the Weis Center, is free and open to the public. There’s a festive atmosphere and this year more so, since last year’s events were canceled due to COVID-19.
Friday, Aug. 27 brought the threat of showers, and when I arrived, I was told the concert was moved indoors. Volunteers gave out masks to those who needed them as the Weis Center requires them.
Moving indoors didn’t dampen the festive atmosphere. People were greeting each other and were so happy to be together after so many months apart. Smiles were apparent under the masks.
I walked over to Tim Herman and said hi. Tim was waiting for Kathryn Starkey who planned to meet him after work. Johanna Kodlick joined us and we took some time to catch up. Johanna is operations director for the Weis Center.
An art table was set up in the lobby for the kids along with a table for the Lewisburg Elementary PSA.
I heard someone call my name, turned around, and saw Scott Stieler. His wife, Jenni Stieler, joined him. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen them. We talked about how much we were looking forward to the concert.
Ned Germini said hi and we chatted about the upcoming Milton Harvest Festival Parade. Ned is the new director and he is working very hard to make this year’s parade one to remember. My golden slippers are ready!
I said hello to Sue Jamison, Teri MacBride and Steve Gauttery, and Carol Graybeal as they took their seats.
It was nice to chat with Geoff Goodenow and Kathy Rowe. I told them about my summer Oregon adventure. Seeing people I haven’t seen since the pandemic has been a delight and Geoff and Kathy agreed.
I heard Barbara Spaventa’s voice before I saw her. Barbara was sitting with her mom, Hannah Pohlda, and her hubby, Luigi Spaventa. We had a wonderful time talking.
I took my seat as the lights dimmed. Weis Center Executive Director Kathryn Maguet spoke about the concert and the joy of seeing people gathered to hear music at the Weis Center.
Kathryn mentioned some of the talented performers coming to the venue this season. One group is the Hot Sardines and I’m thrilled. They are terrific.
Rising star Amythyst Kiah walked to the front of the stage to applause after being introduced. Her voice is soulful and full of emotion. She sings blues with touches of folk and accompanies herself on guitar. Her music is riveting and comes from her life experiences which she talked about between songs. She received a well-deserved standing O at the end of her show.
What a wonderful way to begin the Weis Center season. Thanks to all who brought Amythyst Kiah to Lewisburg.
Until next time...
Look for Freddi Carlip at coming “scenes.” She can be reached at Onthescenefsc@gmail.com.