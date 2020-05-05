SUNBURY — Weis Markets customers can help fight hunger at the same time they pick up their own groceries.
The supermarket chain has launched its Fight Hunger in-store donation program. At checkout, customers have the option of rounding up their order or purchasing a $1, $3, $5 or $10 voucher to help support families in need in their community.
“This is a difficult time for a growing number of families who are struggling with food insecurity throughout our seven-state marketing area,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing. “Our Fight Hunger program gives customers the opportunity to donate to regional food banks who work to support thousands of local food pantries and hunger groups.”
This is Weis Markets’ 13th annual Fight Hunger campaign, which has raised more than $2.5 million and been supplemented by company donations.
Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign benefits regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, in Harrisburg and Williamsport.
