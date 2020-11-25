SUNBURY — Through the end of the year Weis Markets customers will have the option of rounding up their order or purchasing a $1, $3, $5 or $10 donation at checkout to help support families in need in their community as a holiday version of its Fight Hunger campaign.
According to a news release from the store chain, Weis its associates and customers generated more than $1.3 million in donations for local food banks through the campaign.
“We’re launching our Fight Hunger program for the second time this year due to the tremendous increase in foodbank demand throughout our markets in seven states,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “This is a difficult and challenging time for many families in the communities we serve. We’re grateful to our customers and associates for their support of our program and look to finish strong in the coming weeks.”
Since 2008, Weis Markets has raised more than $3.8 million through the Fight Hunger Campaign and has supplemented customers’ generosity with company donations.
The campaign benefits regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg and Williamsport.
— THE DAILY ITEM