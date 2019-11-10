SUNBURY —Weis Markets on Friday presented a $175,000 check on behalf of its Mission: ABLE campaign to benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America and the nation’s heroes. This donation was generated through customer contributions during a three-week, in-store fundraising campaign. Weis Markets’ stores raised $125,000 and a corporate contribution rounded up the donation to $175,000.
“We appreciate our customers and associates for their wonderful generosity that helped make this significant donation possible,” said Ron Bonacci, vice president of advertising and marketing for Weis Markets. During the fundraising campaign, Weis Markets and its associates encouraged customers to make small donations at Weis checkouts by rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3 or $5 vouchers from June 20 – July 10.
“We thank Weis Markets, their store associates, and their customers for supporting veterans with paralysis and other disabilities,” said Marcus Murray, national secretary for PVA. “The funds raised from this campaign each year helps our organization provide services and programs to ensure veterans receive the benefits, accessibility, and jobs that they deserve. Paralyzed Veterans of America looks forward to our continued partnership with Weis Markets well into the future.” For more information about Weis Markets and its support of PVA, visit: WeisMarkets.com.