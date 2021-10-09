SUNBURY — Weis Markets has launched a six-week campaign in support of Paralyzed Veterans of America’s (PVA)— the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders, and diseases, like MS and ALS.
The campaign encourages the American public to join its mission and help create a world where our most severely injured heroes have access to what they deserve: quality health care, meaningful careers and their earned benefits.
In-store, Weis Markets and its associates are encouraging customers to make small donations at checkout by rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers now through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Customers can also donate by rounding up their purchases when using self-checkout.