LAURELTON — West End Library is holding a fundraiser, where Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas are on the menu.
Available for order are 14-inch hoagies including Italian, all American, ham and Swiss, ham club, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham and cheese, traditional and three cheese. Pizzas are 12 inches and include pepperoni, white, and cheese.
Those interested can place orders now through Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Friday, May 26, after 2:30 pm. Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza are $9.
Place an order in-person at the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.
The funds generated from this fundraiser assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters.