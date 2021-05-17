WEST MILTON — A red-brick two-story home at 321 Hoffman Boulevard, West Milton, Kelly Township caught fire late Monday afternoon, and completely gutted the inside of the residence.
The homeowners, David and Mitzi Hoffman, were on vacation and were not at home at the time, said White Deer Fire Chief Kevin Koch, at about 10 p.m.
The first call to the fire company was at 5:54 p.m., said Koch.
Koch said the home, which sits high on a hill in the community, probably started in the garage.
“Above the garage was a living space,” Koch said.”The fire rapidly moved through the house.”
It was very windy and black smoke could be seen for miles.
"The home is not now liveable," Koch said late Monday night. "It was, however, insured."
Five fire companies and more than 40 personnel arrived at the scene to help put out the blaze.
“Our guys busted their guts on this one,” Koch said at about 7:45, when the fire was deemed “somewhat under control. We’re looking for hot spots now.”
Koch pointed to a hook and ladder truck, which was down the hill away from the house.
“We couldn’t get that up there,” he said, referring to the winding driveway up the hill to the rear of the house and the garage.
Firefighters had to take out windows throughout the house.
It was too early to see what caused the fire, Koch said. “A fire marshal will definitely be here” Tuesday.
"The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious," Koch added.
Assisting White Deer at the scene were fire company personnel, equipment and tankers from Watsontown, Lewisburg (William Cameron), Milton and Turbot Township.
Paramedics from Evangelical Community Hospital and from the Milton Fire Department were on hand to assist if needed, Koch said.