It’s open enrollment season, when you have the choice to remain with, join, or switch your health care coverage.
Local experts in the health care insurance field encourage enrollees to educate themselves on the plans available to them, making sure their choice best suits their individual needs — and budget.
Budget
One of the first things to consider before signing off on a health care plan, is the cost that will be coming out of your paycheck, as well as what deductibles and co-payments would be out-of-pocket expenses.
If you’re not entirely pleased what with your employer is offering, however, beware that individual plans are rarely going to present a savings.
John Columbo, a supervisor of individual sales for Geisinger Health Plan, said it’s important to take the time to compare the numbers, “before jumping into a marketplace plan.”
“You run the risk of paying more, now or later,” he said.
It might be a temptation to go right to the marketplace if you don’t at first glance like what your employer is offering you. However, Columbo explained, the lowest available option for an individualized plan is really only beneficial in certain situations. For example, currently, only if the lowest available workplace coverage premium is more than 9.86 percent of your entire household income, would you be eligible for tax credits or a lower option in the marketplace.
According to John Mills, senior director of product development for UPMC Health Plan, open enrollment for the marketplace is from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. Outside of that time frame, the only option to enroll is if you face a qualifying life event in which you lose your coverage.
However, even during the open enrollment window, Mills also warns that even if you may be eligible for certain subsidies if you are under a certain poverty level, “if you have coverage offered to you by your employer, and it’s considered affordable — you’re not eligible.” It’s not an across-the-board rule, he admits, but he encourages individuals to “be very careful about thinking of not taking your employer’s coverage.”
Even if your employer coverage is rising, it’s probably going to be much more affordable than an individualized plan you would get on your own, according to Cynthia Lamey Kocher, senior account representative with Geisinger Health Plan, who specializes in larger employer groups.
Employer insurance packages, she explained, are based on the premise of risk. “The more lives there are to spread that risk around,” she said, “it’s going to help with the rates.”
Typically, 20 percent of a population are the ones using the services and benefits, she said, “but you need that other 80 percent to help cover the cost.”
And really, it’s in the best interest of the employer to offer the best plan possible.
“In order to keep good help,” Kocher said, “you want to have good benefits and good insurance. They try to keep plans affordable, but also have good benefits for their employees. What they don’t want is only those who need the insurance to enroll, because that will affect their cost.”
Network
Another major item to consider when choosing a health care plan is whether or not the coverage allows you to keep seeing your regular doctor or doctors, and whether the plan meets your individualized needs.
One of the most common questions Mills gets from those seeking information on health care plans, he said, is whether or not their doctor is in the network. It’s an important question, and one that you should definitely research, he said. For those who are considering a UPMC plan, he said, doctors can be searched on the upmchealthplan.com website.
This type of information can also be obtained through open enrollment fairs your employer may be offering.
Kocher agrees that while having an affordable plan is especially important, it’s equally important to have a plan where you can stay with your same doctor, especially if you’ve been dealing with chronic conditions and want to remain under consistent care.
Over the past few years, she has seen a trend with employer groups looking at working with narrower networks as a way to cut costs for their employers. They are considering partnering with HMOs and PPOs, which often provide broader options for choosing your preferred provider.
Columbo said insurance companies, as well, are looking to save money with network-specific plans and changing some of their offers “with an ear toward customers’ needs”.
Needs
Often, employer packages will offer standard plans that include specific coverage for things like vision and dental care. Kocher said typically if you sign up for a package, you take what the employer is offering. But sometimes, there are some additional benefits you can add, depending on the carrier, and you may want to take advantage of discounts and additional values that may be offered, if it best suits your specific needs.
Columbo added that with individual plans, you have more of the option to research various carriers, and there are a number of ways to manage costs by shifting some qualifying members of the family to CHIP, for example.
The bottom line, Kocher said, is education and preparation. For example, if you are expecting a baby over the next year, or planning a procedure or surgery, keep that in mind when choosing deductible options and coverage.
“Everyone wants to get a plan that covers everything and get the best for our money,” Columbo added. But we also need to be realistic, making sure you are only shopping for the things you need.
If you typically only visit the doctor once or twice a year, take the lowest premium. If you take a lot of prescriptions, then focus on coverage that will help the most with that.
“Don’t always shoot for the ‘gold’ or ‘platinum’ if you don’t need it,” he said.