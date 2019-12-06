NEW COLUMBIA — A widow from the New Columbia area, who doesn’t ask for much help, is now turning to the Needy Family Fund this holiday season.
Dorothy Rowland, 66, who is originally from Oregon, said she doesn’t have much food. She now relies on Social Security for income after being on disability until she turned 65.
Rowland, who moved to the Valley in 2001, said she’s been going to food banks for help and found out about the fund through the Milton Salvation Army.
“It’s nice to get help once in a while,” Rowland said. “I’m not one to ask for help. I’m one to help people.”
Rowland said she can’t spend money on Christmas gifts this year because she wants to spend money on a new bed which she desperately needs.
Rowland said she moved to the area to be with her sister after her mother died. She said she has three children, two sons and a daughter, with her youngest son living in this area. The rest of her children live in Oregon.
Rowland said she would like to spend time with her youngest son this holiday season. She said it's hard to spend time with him because he’s busy raising a family.
“It’s hard not to get depressed this time of year,” she said. “But you learn to adjust.”
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year’s goal is $100,000. Today's total is $22,925.22 thanks to $50 from Lowell Leitzel, of Selinsgrove; $125 from William and Ann Roll Foundation, of Northumberland; $250 from Phyllis and Norman Rich, of Lewisburg; $75 fro Eugene and Katherine Hassinger, of Mifflinburg; $100 from Martha Holland in memory of PGs, of Lewisburg; and $100 from Edwina Barnhart, of Milton. There were also $425 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.