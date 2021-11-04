FREEBURG — A custom cabinet manufacturer that began operating just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Snyder County has closed due to a lack of available building materials
William Penn Cabinetry owner Maurice Brubaker, a tax specialist in Lewisburg who started the Freeburg cabinet-making business in February 2020, said the slowdown in the global supply chain and customer non-payment has brought his business to a halt and put 80 employees out of work.
"Talent is not the issue," he said. Instead, certain building materials that are needed to build the custom cabinetry isn't available for at least one month or longer.
Federal and state representatives are involved in helping revive William Penn and make the fledgling company a success, in part, by easing restrictions and regulations, said Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett.
"Help is forthcoming from the highest level of public office," said Garrett, who was contacted by federal and state officials Thursday about offering assistance to Brubaker who he described as a "solid business person. Supply chain issues are troubling for some, but they are worse for a start-up."
In the meantime, the 80 employees at William Penn are out of work and were informed they had also lost insurance coverage, according to an employee who asked not to be named and identified himself as a former Wood-Mode Inc. worker. Wood-Mode Inc. suddenly closed in May 2019 after 77 years in business in Kreamer under similar circumstances.
An employee at Stanley Woodworking in Middleburg, a 25-year-old company specializing in architectural moldings and components for cabinets and furniture that employs about 30, also expressed concern about Brubaker's ability to pay the bills. Brubaker purchased Stanley Woodworking in March 2020 just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the Valley.
"We are working diligently to right this ship. We are not putting our head in the sand and we will make everybody whole," Brubaker said Thursday, adding that he is "deeply troubled" by the issues putting his businesses at risk.
Brubaker said he is in negotiations with suppliers and hopes to have some of the issues resolved by next week.
"Any business owner has to be deeply troubled by what they're seeing in the marketplace," Snyder County Board Chairman Joe Kantz said. "I have every confidence Maurice will follow through."
Earlier this year, Brubaker obtained a three-year, $500,000 CARES Act loan to purchase equipment and inventory, pay employees and hire more employees.