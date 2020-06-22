A Williamsport man is in jail and a Sunbury police car needs to be repaired after it was damaged during a high-speed chase in the city on Saturday.
Corey Stewart-Richardson, 20, of Locust Street in Williamsport, is jailed and faces felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and multiple traffic violations following a chased that reached speeds up to 70 miles per hour, according to Sgt. Travis Bremigen.
Bremigen said he spotted Stewart-Richardson in the area of North 4th Street pumping gas and the officer knew Stewart-Richardson had active warrants. Bremigen said he conducted a traffic stop after Steward-Richardson finishing pumping gas.
When officers exited the vehicle to approach Stewart-Richardson, Bremigen said the man pulled sped away, heading north on Fourth Street toward Shikellamy Avenue at a high rate of speed.
Stewart-Richardson lost control of the vehicle at one point after disregarding a stop sign at the intersections of North Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue, crashing through a wire fence striking a metal pole, police said.
Stewart-Richardson's vehicle struck the pole and sent debris on to the roadway. The Sunbury police car struck the metal and dragged it down the road causing damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle, police said.
Bremigen called Northumberland Borough and informed officers there his vehicle was disabled and the vehicle in question was now headed across the bridge into Northumberland, police said.
As officers from Northumberland picked up the chase, the vehicle raced down Duke Street, through a red light, passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and continued to speed away, police said.
Officers backed off the chase and Stewart-Richardson was able to avoid police, Bremigen said. An arrest warrant was issued by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey. On Sunday police said Stewart-Richardson was spotted again by police and once again attempted to flee but was cornered by state police officers and taken into custody.
Stewart-Richardson is jailed at the Northumberland County Jail where he awaits arraignment on the charges.