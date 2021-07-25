Fans of the Williamsport Crosscutters take in a game against the Frederick Keys on July 15.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
featured
Williamsport thrilled to host fans after canceled 2020 season
By Elton Hayes
ehayes@cnhi.com
STATE COLLEGE — The 2021 season marked Williamsport’s inclusion in the newly created MLB Draft League — a six-team league that features draft-eligible prospects from college and high school.
It was a departure from the long-standing tradition of being affiliated with MLB teams, most recently the Phillies. That doesn’t mean excitement lacked this summer.
The Crosscutters sent a Draft League-high eight players to professional clubs earlier this month, and as of Wednesday, they ranked third in the league with an 18-20-2 record through the first two months of the season.
“We’re thrilled to be part of the Draft League and thrilled to be back open and welcoming fans back to the ballpark,” said Gabe Sinicropi, Williamsport’s vice president of marketing and public relations. “That said, attendance is down a little bit from normal years, but there are a few reasons for that, namely we didn’t know how many seats we were going to have available this season due to COVID guidelines.”
Like other teams in the league, Williamsport began its inaugural year in the MLB Draft League uncertain of what 2021 would present not just for its players, but also for Crosscutters fans. Williamsport began the season with just 600 open seats to fans, and unlike in years past, didn’t sell tickets for groups in the offseason. Pennsylvania on Memorial Day lifted outdoor crowd restrictions, but the mitigation efforts this offseason scaled back the number of tickets Williamsport was able to sell to fans. As a result, group sales were halted during the offseason.
“None of those sales took place, and that’s part and parcel why crowds are down,” Sinicropi said. “Group tickets are available now — things had opened up at the beginning of our season — but it wasn’t something that we anticipated … But we’re really happy that we’re open and we’re in business for 2021, and that’s the most important thing.”
While attendance this year for Williamsport hasn’t been as high as year’s past, there hasn’t been a shortage of interest from the Crosscutters’ fan base. Supporters of the club still fill Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to cheer the sport’s players of the future.
1 of 26
Croscutters
A Williamsport Crosscutters hat sits on top of a glove in a dugout during warmups July 15.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field during a recent game between the Crosscutters and the Frederick Keys.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item In order to minimize damage to the field, members of the Williamsport Crosscutters wear only socks while stretching before the start of a recent game.
Croscutters
Fans of the Williamsport Crosscutters get their tickets scanned by Director of Ticket Operations and Community Relations Sarah Budd, right, while entering the stadium for a recent game.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Director of Smiles Rhashan West-Bey, second from right, passes out giveaways to people entering Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for a recent game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Frederick Keys.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Fans of the Williamsport Crosscutters get to enjoy modern folding seats which were one of the main upgrades made to the stadium over the years.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Fans of the Williamsport Crosscutters take in a game against the Frederick Keys on July 15.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamsport Crosscutters employees Gabe Sinicropi Jr., left, and Justin Hawkins, work on a promotional video for the team before the start of a recent game.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamsport Crosscutters Director of Ticket Operations and Community Relations Sarah Budd takes a ticket order over the phone.
Robert Inglis/the Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamsport Crossuctters Head Groundskeeper Cam Richardson mows the outfield grass before the start of a home game July 15.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamsport Crosscutters grounds crew member Jason Katz lines the field before the start of a home game July 15.
Robert Inglis/the Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamsport Crosscutters mascot Boomer carries the team flag around before the start of home game July 15.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamsport Crosscutters intern Dawson Harvey prepares popcorn for fans before the start of the July 15 home game.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Crosscutters VP of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi Jr. has a collection of trading cards of players who have gone through the Crosscutters teams over the years.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
A bag of balls for warmups for the Williamsport Crosscutters.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
The Williamsport Crosscutters’ Robert Marinec gets a piece of a pitch in an at bat against the Frederick Keys during a recent game.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamsport Crosscutter players watch a game from the dugout.
Robert Inglis/the Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamsport Crosscutters players celebrate a run during a game against the Frederick Keys.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Assistant Groundskeeper Ben Heemstra, left, and Head Groundskeeper Cam Richardson, water the infield before warmups of a recent home game.
Croscutters
Crosscutter players circle up after stretching before the start of a recent home game.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamport Crosscutters VP of Marketing & Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi Jr., left, talks with shortstop Michael Turconi before the start of a recent game.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport held its first game on April 22, 1926.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
A group of actors from the Community Arts Center in Williamsport sing the National Anthem before the start of a recent Williamsport Crosscutters game.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Williamsport Crosscutters’ Public Address Announcer Rob Thomas selects a song while working from the press box during a home game July 15.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Croscutters
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Williamsport Crossuctters outfielder Trey Steffler, left, talks with bullpen coach Tito Fuentes Jr., before the start of a recent game.
“Interest definitely is there,” Sinicropi said. “That’s not a factor.”