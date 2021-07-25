Croscutters

Fans of the Williamsport Crosscutters take in a game against the Frederick Keys on July 15.

STATE COLLEGE — The 2021 season marked Williamsport’s inclusion in the newly created MLB Draft League — a six-team league that features draft-eligible prospects from college and high school.

It was a departure from the long-standing tradition of being affiliated with MLB teams, most recently the Phillies. That doesn’t mean excitement lacked this summer.

The Crosscutters sent a Draft League-high eight players to professional clubs earlier this month, and as of Wednesday, they ranked third in the league with an 18-20-2 record through the first two months of the season.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Draft League and thrilled to be back open and welcoming fans back to the ballpark,” said Gabe Sinicropi, Williamsport’s vice president of marketing and public relations. “That said, attendance is down a little bit from normal years, but there are a few reasons for that, namely we didn’t know how many seats we were going to have available this season due to COVID guidelines.”

The Daily Item recently spent a day at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport for a behind the scenes look at what it takes to put on a Williamsport Crosscutters game.

Like other teams in the league, Williamsport began its inaugural year in the MLB Draft League uncertain of what 2021 would present not just for its players, but also for Crosscutters fans. Williamsport began the season with just 600 open seats to fans, and unlike in years past, didn’t sell tickets for groups in the offseason. Pennsylvania on Memorial Day lifted outdoor crowd restrictions, but the mitigation efforts this offseason scaled back the number of tickets Williamsport was able to sell to fans. As a result, group sales were halted during the offseason.

“None of those sales took place, and that’s part and parcel why crowds are down,” Sinicropi said. “Group tickets are available now — things had opened up at the beginning of our season — but it wasn’t something that we anticipated … But we’re really happy that we’re open and we’re in business for 2021, and that’s the most important thing.”

While attendance this year for Williamsport hasn’t been as high as year’s past, there hasn’t been a shortage of interest from the Crosscutters’ fan base. Supporters of the club still fill Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to cheer the sport’s players of the future.

“Interest definitely is there,” Sinicropi said. “That’s not a factor.”

