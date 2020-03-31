SUNBURY — The window for any property owner to submit plans to be considered for a new police department headquarters ends Tuesday.
Sunbury City Council gave property owners until the end of the day Tuesday to submit plans on their buildings.
The extension came after a March 9 city council meeting where Sunbury businessman Mark Walberg offered the former Edison Elementary School, at 700 N. Fourth St., to the city in trade for the city-owned warehouse on Chestnut Street, another potential police station building site.
Then, Walberg said, he would negotiate with the Albright Center to tear down the Chestnut Street building and turn it into a parking lot.
Walberg was granted the extension to submit his plans and Councilman Chris Reis said Walberg met the deadline and the city will review the proposal.
The third structure that is being considered is a building owned by the late Jesse Woodring at 337 Arch St.
The city said the complete costs to convert the Chestnut Street warehouse would be just more than $1 million.
Council members have not yet said what the Arch Street location would cost, but the original selling price of the building was $275,000. Councilmembers announced they spoke to the Woodring family and that number dropped drastically.
Walberg said he was concerned the council had already made up their minds on where the police department will be located.
Solicitor Joel Wiest guaranteed the city will consider the proposal and review the feasibility study because it's the law.
Walberg also owns the former Northumberland County Prison on North Second Street, and 25 properties in Northumberland County: seven residential sites; nine commercial properties; eight lots, which are parking lots for other properties; and one agricultural property. He owns four properties in Northumberland, 20 properties in Sunbury and one property in Upper Augusta Township. He also is a partner in Sunbury Real Estate Development, which owns 430 Market St., the location of a State Farm Insurance office in Sunbury.
Walberg also owns the former Shikellamy Middle School building at 15 Fairmount Avenue.
"I want to do whatever I can to make this city better," he said.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis that struck the world, council members agreed to host a public meeting shortly after April 1 to discuss all three structures in public.
Now, Reis said he is unsure when that meeting will be held and if funding is even available to start the new police project yet.
"We are trying to figure out how to," Reis said. "We are trying to use technology to see how we can do this online."