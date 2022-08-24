The Daily Item
The railroad crossing bisecting Route 15 in Winfield will undergo a complete replacement next month, work that will slow traffic along the four-lane highway for more than a week.
A cooperative effort between the Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT will lead to a “new, long-lasting, custom tub-style rail/highway crossing being installed across the West Branch Highway,” said Loni Martz Briner, public relations and media manager for North Shore Railroad.
Joe Kantz, North Shore’s Business and Development manager, said the project, once completed, should remain stable for the next 30 years.
“This is a complete rebuild,” Kantz said Tuesday. “It’s been about 30 years since the original crossing was done and the system we are putting in place now starts with a new foundation and goes from there.
Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 with completion anticipated on Sept. 19. The work will be completed in two phases, one impacting the northbound Route 15 portion and the other the southbound Route 15 portion.
Work on the southbound lanes will take place from Sept. 8-12. Work on the northbound lane will be from Sept. 12-18. During this time, both directions of travel — northbound and southbound — will be limited to single-lane traffic flow, and the speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph.
In addition, both lanes will be closed for night work from 10 p.m. on Sept, 16 until 6 a.m. on Sept. 17. A detour will be in place during this time.
All work is scheduled to be complete on Monday, Sept. 19, which is when two-lane traffic for both directions should reopen.
Kantz said work on the location a few years ago was a simple repaving of the approaches to the crossing.
The rebuild is needed, Kantz said, due to the increase in rail traffic into the nearby Cargill shipping plant.
“Cargill’s rail car traffic has increased year over year for the last eight years, which is a good thing,” Kantz said. “That would be thousands of trucks. Then you add in the increased traffic from the Northumberland detours and it really got beat up.”
Kantz said the project is “fairly short” for a complete rebuild.