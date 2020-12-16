Today's severe winter storm started off as predicted with snowflakes beginning to fall just before noon in Sunbury, but its final impact was less predictable.
The storm, forecast to be the worst the Valley has seen in years, was on course as predicted and expected to wrap up by daybreak Thursday, said meteorologist Carl Erickson of AccuWeather in State College, but the snowfall amounts were expected to be greater than forecast on Tuesday.
"It's on the same course," Erickson said just before 3 p.m. today. "If anything, the snowfall amounts are going to be 1 to 2 feet. It's coming in fast and hard right now."
He said the snow would accumulate at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour overnight and residents might hear a rumble of thunder.
"It's just the intensity of the snow bands," Erickson said. "All that rising air and upward motion causes instability."
National Weather Service also increased snowfall predictions in its experimental probabilistic ice and snow dashboard: Between 20 and 22 inches throughout the Valley counties, up from around 18 a day earlier. The latest predictions can be seen in the Snowfall Totals section at weather.gov/ctp/winter.
"I think it's great," Sue Campbell, 34, of Sunbury, said, while out for a walk with her dog, Skippy. "We didn't get much snow last year so we are all supposed to be inside anyway, so why not have snow? People should take advantage of this and spend time baking and cooking. It's refreshing."
John Coverton, 39, of Beaver Springs, disagreed. "I ran all the way to Sunbury to pick some things up and now I've got to deal with this snow when I leave," he said. "Time to go to Florida."
The storm had state and Valley officials and business leaders working well before the first flake hit the ground, and operating in emergency mode once it started.
Travel restrictions
Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on interstates 80 and 180 just as the snow began to fall this afternoon.
Later in the afternoon, PennDOT put Level 3 travel restrictions in place. That means commercial vehicles except for loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices are banned from highways. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Most Valley schools that are still using in-person learning models dismissed early ahead of the storm. Schools like Shikellamy and Danville announced early dismissals late Tuesday for Wednesday. Other schools — including Line Mountain and Shamokin — announced Wednesday afternoon they would be closed Thursday.
Weis Markets across the Valley closed this afternoon and will reopen Thursday morning, company spokesman Dennis Curtin said Wednesday afternoon.
Weis stores in Bloomsburg, Danville, Sunbury, Williamsport, State College and Lewisburg closed at 5 p.m. to "ensure the safety of customers and associates during the expected storm and predicted snowfall over the next 24 hours," a release from Weis said.
Closing times were dependent upon region, Curtin said. All stores will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Sunbury street department supervisor Steve Welker said he was short-staffed and down three people when he usually operates with nine.
"We have people out sick and we are working with the Sunbury Municipal Authority through this storm," he said. "We will have a minimum of six plows out at all times."
Welker said he tested negative for COVID-19, but was exposed so he had to operate the department from his home.
"I want to be out there with everyone," he said. "But we have a great game plan and we are running in two different shifts. Once this is over we expect to get right on snow removal."
There were also several crashes throughout the Valley within hours of the storm starting, both in towns and on rural roads.
The Barry King Bridge was closed to traffic in both lanes for a time as emergency crews responded to a crash and a tractor-trailer slid off the highway elsewhere in Monroe Township.
Most of the crashes in the Valley did not result in injuries, according to public radio 911 communications.
State of emergency
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich declared a state of emergency, putting emergency snow parking into effect and Line Street in the city was closed so children could sled.
City Administrator Ocker said nonessential Sunbury employees were sent home and would not return to work until Friday.
"Employees who are capable of working from home are expected to do so during regular hours," she said. "My reason for keeping offices closed and nonessential employees home on Thursday is because emergency crews will still be operating to clear secondary streets/roads and remove large volumes of snow and it is better to have vehicles off the streets, roads and out of parking lots."
Union County Commissioners declared a snow emergency, directing Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich to coordinate response including aiding in the restoration of essential public services if they’re disrupted. The declaration allows county officials to rent equipment, purchase supplies, enter contracts for services and hire temporary workers, if necessary, without following typical procedures that are more time-consuming.
Mifflinburg declared a snow emergency. The borough asked residents not to park on streets, particularly on the posted snow emergency routes.
Lewisburg announced the Borough Public Works Crew will begin removing snow from Market Street and other roads. Market Street parking spaces and parking lanes will be cleared beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Municipal lots will be cleared as time allows.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Friday through Dec. 24, borough workers will remove snow from the parking lane of streets posted “No Parking” for street cleaning.
Illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed or towed. People parked in municipal lots are warned that the lots will be closed at times for snow removal. Vehicles remaining in “closed” lots may be towed. Monitor the borough’s website and Facebook pages for updates as to when specific lots will be closed.
Selinsgrove Mayor Jeff Reed declared a disaster emergency for the borough due to the winter storm.
The declaration directs the borough’s emergency management coordinator to "take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response actions deemed necessary to respond to this emergency."
Daily Item reporter Joe Sylvester contributed to this report.