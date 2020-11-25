DANVILLE — A 30-minute documentary filmed in May, when Geisinger cared for over 100 critically ill patients stricken with COVID-19, will offer a raw look at the challenges faced by teams across Geisinger and their ingenuity to combat the pandemic and connect sick patients with their families.
The documentary, "Five Days in May — Inside the fight against COVID-19," airs this Sunday on WNEP-TV at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.
The documentary takes an inside look at the fight against COVID-19 through the eyes of critical care physicians, nurses and supply chain leaders at hospitals including Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
— RICK DANDES