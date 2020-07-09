HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that evictions and foreclosures can’t begin until Aug. 31, an announcement that came a day before his existing eviction moratorium was due to end.
Evictions were originally stalled in Pennsylvania when the court system closed as part of the state’s shutdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak. As the courts began to reopen, Wolf issued an executive order in May that put a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in place until July 10.
“I am taking this action to help families know they will have a roof over their heads and a place to live while all of us fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said. “It takes one more burden off of people who are struggling and ensures that families can remain in their homes so they can protect their health and wellbeing.”
The move comes after housing advocates had warned that the July 10 end to the eviction moratorium was going to arrive before the state was able to provide stimulus-funded rental assistance to people who need the help. On top of that, the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits provided by the federal stimulus funding dries up at the end of July.
A U.S. Census Bureau survey completed between June 25 and June 30 found that 27 percent of renters in Pennsylvania said they were worried about whether they’d be able to afford their next month’s rent payment, including 15 percent who said they had no confidence that they could pay the rent bill.
Those concerns were greatest among Pennsylvanians, aged 25-39, with 33 percent saying they were worried about making their next month’s rent payment and 20 percent saying they had no confidence in their ability to pay the rent bill, according to the Census survey, released on Wednesday.
“Extending the eviction moratoriums protects thousands of Pennsylvanians who are working to recover losses sustained during the pandemic shutdown,” Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania said. “Pushing the date back addresses the incongruous timing between when evictions could resume and the availability of assistance through the CARES funding.”
In late May, Wolf signed legislation allocating the federal CARES Act funding, which included a $175 million allocation for a COVID relief mortgage and rental assistance program to be administered through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. The program guidelines became available for local organizations administering the funds on June 29, and the applications were publicly available on Monday.
Of the $175 million available, $150 million was directed to rental assistance and $25 million to mortgage assistance. Funding for both the CARES Rent Relief Program and Pandemic Mortgage Assistance Program must be distributed by Nov. 30.
“Today’s action protects those who are one paycheck away from homelessness and further supports Pennsylvania’s recovery efforts by stabilizing the housing sector,” Chamberlain said.