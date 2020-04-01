Anyone with an expired gun permit will be granted a waiver that allows them to extend the license until May 30 without renewing it, according to the state Sheriff's association.
The Pennsylvania State Police, through the direction of Gov. Tom Wolf, released Wednesday that expired gun permits from March 19 on have been extended to May 30.
“This is very good news for all 67 Pennsylvania county sheriff’s offices,” Sheriff Association President and Columbia County Sheriff Timothy Chamberlain said.
“Sheriffs have been trying to balance the need of protecting Pennsylvanians from this coronavirus and the rights of gun owners. This extension will help everyone affected.”
Chamberlain said that some counties have suspended license renewals, while others have gone to appointments or mail-in options.
Anyone wishing to renew their permit should check their county sheriff’s office social media pages, he said.
“I applaud the sheriffs of Pennsylvania who have made some really tough decisions in these challenging times,” said Tom Maioli, Jr., Sheriffs’ Association executive director said. “I think I speak for everyone that we are all anxious to get back to business as usual.”
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he was not going to prosecute anyone that was caught with an unlicensed gun permit unless it was used in a crime.