PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday reaffirmed that he would veto the "heartbeat bill" and any legislation that restricts women's reproductive rights.
“Today I am reaffirming my commitment to keeping Pennsylvania a place where women make their own health decisions,” Gov. Wolf said as he was joined by legislators, advocates and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in Philadelphia. “Politicians should not be in a doctor’s office. Make no mistake about it, while the General Assembly cleverly names anti-health care choice bills things like “Heartbeat Bill,” this is an attack on women’s personal freedoms, personal choice, and personal liberties.”
Pennsylvania is not the first state to consider a “heartbeat bill,” which would make it illegal for a provider to perform an abortion if a heartbeat is detected. Several other states, including Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri passed heartbeat laws trying to ban or limit abortions; none have gone into effect due to court decisions of unconstitutionality. Pennsylvania legislators who stood with Gov. Wolf today vowed to defeat this bill and any similar ones brought before the General Assembly.
The governor vowed to veto any legislation that attempts to force women into certain choices by shaming them or making those choices difficult to obtain or a financial burden.
