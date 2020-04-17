HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf said that the state's business shutdown strategy will be data-driven and that restrictions will be relaxed incrementally in regions across the state, though he made it clear that he’s not ready to begin lifting restrictions immediately.
Speaking a day after the White House released broad guidelines for states to follow in reopening their economies, Wolf said that while everyone is eager to reopen businesses, he has no immediate plans to begin relaxing the state’s business shutdown.
“When we get to the point where we’re ready to reopen, it has to be a staged approach. It will be,” Wolf said. “We’re all anxious to get back to work. We just have to make sure we’re doing this right.”
The White House plan unveiled by President Donald Trump indicated that states could begin phasing in their relaxation strategies once they’ve had two weeks of declining cases of coronavirus.
Pennsylvania on Friday announced 1,706 new cases, up from 1,245 new cases on Thursday.
But Wolf said that the numbers might be skewed by an increased number being reported from labs that had tests backlogged over Easter weekend.
Overall, the trends suggest that the state has flattened the curve and slowed the spread of the disease, he said.
“It’s not the time to become complacent,” Wolf said. “There is no magic wand to get us back to where we want to be.“
The controversy over how quickly the state should allow businesses to reopen has inflamed tensions between the Democratic governor and Republicans lawmakers.
Wolf’s comments came two days after the state Senate passed legislation that would require the governor to come up with a mitigation plan that spells out how employers can safely reopen. Wolf said he plans to veto that legislation.
Wolf has already warned that the state is facing a $5 billion possible budget shortfall due to the business shutdown and Republicans say that the impact will only grow if the shutdown is prolonged.
“Every week that drags on, we’re losing hundreds of millions of dollars” in tax revenue, said state Rep. David Rowe, R-Union County.
Protests over similar business shutdowns have already inspired protests at state Capitols in Michigan, Kentucky and North Carolina. A protest -- organized by three Facebook-based groups, ReOpen PA, End the Lockdown PA and Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine -- calling for an end to Pennsylvania’s business shutdown is scheduled for Monday outside the state Capitol.
Prolonging the shutdown “is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless. We cannot stand by and watch our neighbors suffer while the government considers
prolonging these painful conditions,” according to a statement posted on social media by the groups’ organizers.
Wolf said that any move to reopen businesses will follow a strategy guided by six standards:
• The approach will be data driven and rely on quantifiable criteria to drive a targeted, evidence-based, regional approach to reopenings in Pennsylvania;
• The state will offer guidance for employers, individuals, and health care facilities for assured accountability as the restrictions relax reopen;
• Any reopening will demand that the state has adequate personal protective equipment for workers and diagnostic testing;
• The state will need to have a monitoring and surveillance program in place to respond quickly for containment if the outbreak begins to resurge.
• The state will need continued protections for vulnerable populations, including those in nursing homes and prisons.
• And the state will continue to ban large gatherings unrelated to occupations should remain in place for the duration of the reopening process.