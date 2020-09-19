Gov. Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits, said Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Permits that expired on March 19, 2020, or later are now valid through Dec. 31, 2020. The previous extension was set to expire on Sept. 30. The extension of license to carry permit expiration dates is necessary due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff's offices, as well as other ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
In Pennsylvania, an individual 21-years-old or older may apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting a completed application to the sheriff of the county in which they reside. The sheriff then has 45 days to investigate and determine an individual's eligibility to be issued a license, which is valid for five years. A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle. Any person who carries a concealed firearm, except in his home or fixed place of business without a valid and lawfully issued license commits a third-degree felony, PSP said.