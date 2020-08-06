HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday the state needs to get faster COVID-19 test results, calling results that can take two weeks or more "almost useless."
Wolf also announced that nine new drive-thru testing sites opened at Walmarts across Pennsylvania on Wednesday,
While the state-run lab used for high-priority cases can turn around COVID-19 tests in a day or two, according to Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the average time that it takes to get a test result from the Walmart sites, and others using national labs, LabCorp and Quest, is about seven days.
At times, test results can take two weeks, said Jamie Reilly, regional health and wellness director for Walmart.
Levine said state officials have been pressing to get the national labs to turnaround their test results more quickly. In many cases, test results from Pennsylvania get processed more slowly because the labs are being directed to give higher priority to tests from states that are being hit harder by the current surge of coronavirus.
“We’re a little disadvantaged because we’ve done better,” Levine said.
Despite the concerns about the amount of time it takes to get test results, state officials said the effort to expand testing is an important part of the strategy to recognize and respond to the spread of coronavirus.
“If we want to mitigate the spread of this very contagious virus, we must continue to understand how it’s impacting Pennsylvania. Most importantly, improving access to testing helps Pennsylvanians who want and need to test for COVID-19,” Wolf said. “Testing also provides us with critical data to understand where the disease is in our communities, so that we can take the necessary proactive measures to stop the spread and continue to protect the public.”
Pennsylvania has conducted the ninth highest total number of tests for COVID-19 in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor acknowledged that as the country’s fifth-most populous state, Pennsylvania should rank higher than ninth in the number of tests completed.
“We should be above average,” he said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1.6 million tests have been completed, which equates to 13 percent of the Pennsylvania population.
At the height of the first wave in April, statewide testing capacity was limited to under 8,000 tests per day, according to the Department of Health. Pennsylvania is now averaging more than 22,000 test results per day, as of Saturday, Aug. 1, and is testing about 4 percent of the population each month, according to the Health Department.
The Walmart test sites involve self-administered tests. Wolf said that while he has not been tested for COVID-19 himself, he would prefer to self-administer the nasal swab rather than have someone else do it for him. Reilly said that the nasal swabs used are shorter than the swabs first employed when the pandemic hit, making it easier for people to use.
The nine Walmart drive-thru sites that launched on Wednesday are in: Uniontown, Whitehall, Tarentum, Brownsville, Cranberry Township, Elizabethville, Etters, Lebanon and Beaver Falls.
These nine new sites are in addition to existing Walmart drive-thru sites in Clarion, State College, New Castle and Edinboro. These sites will be open weekly to test up to 50 registered patients. Registration is required one day in advance.
The move to open testing sites at these Walmart locations comes after the state had closed testing sites at other Walmart locations across the state, including locations in Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Coal Township, which were opened in June.
Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle said that the state closed testing sites in places where officials determined there was enough testing available from other sources or there wasn't enough demand for the service.