SUNBURY — One of the women accused in an attempted murder case by arson had a status hearing on Monday.
Public Defender John Broda, who represents Misty Dunbar, 24, of Elizabethville, said a short hearing was held in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. Once discovery evidence is filed, Broda said he will have 30 days to file defense briefs.
Mount Carmel Police arrested Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads, 23, of Mount Carmel, the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St. and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13. They’re accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., Kelly Witmer, who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, arrest papers state.
They are facing 13 criminal charges, including attempted homicide, and felony arson counts. The two women are both held without bail in Northumberland County Jail.
Rhoads is scheduled for a criminal motion hearing at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 6 in front of County Judge Paige Rosini.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER